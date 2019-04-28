1 dead after shooting outside gas station in Midtown, police say

Channel 2 Action News has learned one person is dead after a shooting outside a busy gas station.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the Chevron station on Spring Street in Midtown.
When our Channel 2 photographer arrived at the scene, we found cash thrown scattered on the payment.
We're LIVE outside the scene as the Atlanta homicide unit collects evidence, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Police have confirmed someone died at this Chevron gas station in Midtown, Spring St. Mercedes is part of investigation. Detectives still here piecing together what happened. This is a very busy part of Midtown. I will have a live report at 6. pic.twitter.com/FMnIiuEYTB— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) April 28, 2019
