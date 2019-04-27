Orange Crush canceled after promoter's Tybee Island arrest, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Tybee Island police said an annual gathering of black college students has been canceled this year after the event’s promoter was jailed on felony charges.
In a Twitter post Saturday morning, authorities said George “Mikey” Turner, whom police identified as the promoter of Orange Crush, is behind bars.
Police said Turner faces felony charges as well as ordinance violations for allegedly promoting an unpermitted event.
“As a result, all events associated with George ‘Mikey’ Turner are cancelled and will not be happening on Tybee Island,” the post read. “Please safely enjoy your day at the Beach.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- Metro mother warns about pornographic material on popular video game
- Teachers donate 100 sick days to coworker whose child was diagnosed with cancer
- 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at San Diego area synagogue
An identical Facebook post about the incident was taken down on Saturday afternoon after Tybee Island police received hundreds of comments.
Chatham County jail records show the 26-year-old was arrested late Friday on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, giving a false name, and maintaining a disorderly house.
According to a news release posted to the Tybee Island Police Department’s Facebook page, Turner was arrested at a house party on the island’s north end after officers received noise complaints.
Police said they vacated 200 people from the party and that Turner was hosting the event and charging admission without the homeowner’s consent.
He’s being held on a $2,400 bond.
Last year, authorities banned open containers on the beach for two consecutive weekends in April that coincided with the annual Orange Crush gathering.
Tybee Mayor Jason Buelterman cited safety concerns for last year’s alcohol ban.
“Usually when you have large crowds of college students, alcohol and no supervision, it’s a recipe for problems,” he said.
News of the canceled event, which began in the ’90s, is spreading on Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}