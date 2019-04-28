UGA student, lacrosse player shot during robbery released from hospital

MILTON, Ga. - The University of Georgia student and lacrosse player who was shot during a robbery has been released from the hospital.
Tate Prezzano's father Dobbin Prezzano shared the happy news on social media late Saturday night. The 22-year-old grew up in Milton and played for the Cambridge lacrosse team from 2011-2015.
Tate has been discharged from the hospital! Our gratitude for the prayers and support from family, friends, medical teams, law enforcement, and so many we don't even know is indescribable. We are forever thankful. #tatetough #prezzanoproud #thankyou #doyoubelieveinmiracles pic.twitter.com/uHxM9fnT2j— Dobbin Prezzano (@DobbinPrezzano) April 28, 2019
Channel 2 Action News has been following Prezzano's recovery since the robbery happened on April 22.
Investigators told Channel 2's Richard Elliot that 20-year-old Zarren Garner had just robbed another man nearby, and then tried to rob Prezzano.
Garner was arrested in Gwinnett County the next day and faces two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.
A day before he was released from the hospital, Prezzano watched his team's playoff game against South Carolina. One of the team's coaches called him on FaceTime, so he wouldn't miss the game.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden attended the playoff game and spoke with the Prezzano's head coach and teammates.
"It's a miracle to be honest with you," Billy O'Haire said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}