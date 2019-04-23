0 Police make arrest in shooting, robbery of UGA student

ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County Police Department say they have arrested the man accused of shooting and robbing a UGA student in Athens Monday.

Athens-Clarke County police said they were called to the shooting at a bus stop on South Milledge Avenue near the 10 Loop just after 7:15 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they found the 22-year-old victim identified as Tate Prezzano on the ground. They said he'd been shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Not long before that shooting, police say the same man robbed another student at a nearby apartment complex.

#Breaking Athens-Clarke County Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a UGA lacrosse player. We expect more details later this morning. pic.twitter.com/MLCeIxCq6v — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) April 23, 2019

Channel 2 Action News obtained an email to students, faculty and staff sent Monday morning about the armed robberies.

"We are deeply saddened by these tragic and shocking events," the email said, in part.

Zac Hendrix lives barely five yards from where the shooting happened. He heard the whole thing.

"So I was just lying in bed. I heard, 'Pow! Pow!' and I was, like, 'Whoa.' So then I woke up immediately, ran outside and I looked on the ground, and there was a picture I never want to see again," Hendrix said.

Justin Bray grew up in Athens and lives down the street from where the shooting happened. He said he never expected to see something like this in his neighborhood.

"It's always been a very safe part of town. I mean, Athens is always safe. I was born and raised here, and I’ve never felt unsafe here," Bray said.

