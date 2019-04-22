CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - The University of Georgia says that University police are investigating two armed robberies that happened near the school.
The school said in an email to students Monday morning that university police are actively assisting the Athens Clarke County Police Department in its investigation of two apparent armed robberies of UGA students that occurred off campus near Milledge Avenue and the 10 loops.
According to the email, a student involved is hospitalized.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Athens-Clarke County police said they are investigating a possible armed robbery and shooting in Athens.
Police said it happened off of South Milledge Avenue near the bypass.
