‘Armed and extremely dangerous': Police search for gunman who ambushed officer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are warning people in a part of DeKalb County to be on the lookout for a man who they say is armed and extremely dangerous.
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News that their officers responded to a domestic violence call early Monday morning at the Wesley Club apartments at 4103 Wesley Club Drive in Decatur.
When the officers went inside the apartment to talk to a man involved, police said the officers were ambushed. Police said the man fired several shots at the officer.
The officer was not injured.
Police are currently looking for the man they consider "armed and extremely dangerous."
Police have not yet released a description of the suspect, they are still currently interviewing the officer and gathering information.
