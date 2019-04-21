Sinkhole shuts down busy road in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - It could be a while before drivers can use a busy road in Rockdale County.
A sinkhole will have a big impact on students tomorrow because there are three schools on this road. Rowland Road has been shut down because of the massive hole.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is speaking to officials and working to learn when this will reopen on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
