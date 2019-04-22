'The car went up in the air': Witness describes deadly crash on downtown connector

ATLANTA - For the first time were hearing from the man who witnessed the crash on the downtown connector, that injured six and killed a beloved husband and father of two.
The witness told Channel 2's Audrey Washington he saw one car fly into the air.
Quentin Coleman, an Uber driver, told Washington he was taking two passengers to a club on Edgewood Avenue along the downtown connector that’s when he heard the boom and saw that horrific crash.
“It was just unreal," Coleman said. "It was a high rate of speed and it was really dark and it went like vroom, boom and the car went up in the air.”
Hear his full interview, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘You told me to': Video shows Charlotte police officer kill man following orders to drop gun
- 1 killed, 6 injured after driver fleeing police on I-75/85 hits 2 cars, police say
- Georgia youth minister sentenced to 8 years for arranging to meet ‘teen' for sex
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}