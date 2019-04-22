Church pays $120K to bail out first-time offenders for Easter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A local church made sure some people who were in jail could spend Easter with their families.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church paid $120,000 to bail out first-time, non-violent offenders.
They were reunited with family members Saturday through the church's bailout initiative.
The program helped first time offenders in DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties.
