Kids as young as 8 years old accused of robbing woman on Atlanta Beltline

A woman said kids as young as eight had a gun and robbed her on the Atlanta Beltline.
Police arrested the group and haven't confirmed their exact ages, but Channel 2 Action News learned all three children are in custody.
Atlanta police said the victim was walking west on the Beltline in southwest Atlanta when three kids came up to her around 8 p.m. Easter Sunday.
Police said the kids took the woman's stuff and ran toward Lawton Street. They were later picked up by officers.
