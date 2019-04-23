ATHENS, Ga. - The University of Georgia lacrosse player who was shot during a robbery Monday afternoon is doing well, according to his family.
Tate Prezzano, a 22-year-old from Milton, was shot multiple times at a bus stop near campus.
Tate Prezzano’s father, Dobbin Prezzano, said his son was shot in and around the head and neck area. He said his son was able to give him “thumbs up” Tuesday morning.
“We’re blessed and thankful for the conversation we’re having today. It could have been a lot different,” Dobbin Prezzano said at a news conference Tuesday morning.
UGA student Tate Prezzano's parents say he's recovering at the hospital and giving them the "thumbs up" sign. pic.twitter.com/FSB9PYbuUG— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) April 23, 2019
At that same news conference, police announced an arrest in the case. Zarren Garner, 20, was taken into custody overnight in Gwinnett County.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that they believe Garner had just robbed another man nearby, and then tried to rob Tate Prezzano.
We have multiple reporters and photographers working this story today. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE Team 2 Coverage.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}