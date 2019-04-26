Speeding tickets by mail? These new cameras could soon catch speeders in metro Atlanta

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - New technology may soon be able to catch speeders in school zones without an officer being there.
One local police department wants to use radar, cameras and automatic license plate readers near schools.
Speeders would then get a ticket in the mail if they were caught going 11 mph or more over the limit.
Morrow’s chief of police said it’s about safety for kids and trying to slow down drivers.
We're talking to the police chief about the new technology and the controversy behind it, Monday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}