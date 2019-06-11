Middle school football player says his bully is allowed to play on same team

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - A Putnam County middle school student says he's being forced to play on the same football team as a bully who beat him up so badly police pressed charges.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi talked to Patricia French, who said her son, 13-year-old Sam, was beaten up in school. His injuries were so bad he ended up in the emergency room.
A judge ordered the accused bully to stay away from the victim for a year, but the stay away notice doesn't apply in school. Sam says he's now afraid the accused bully will intentionally hurt him on the field.
We're looking into why an accused bully is allowed to play with the victim on the school football team, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES
- High school dance team member collapses, dies during summer workout
- Another American tourist died in Dominican Republic after drink from hotel minibar, family says
- No charges after man killed family's golden retriever dog with knife
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}