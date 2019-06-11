No charges after man killed family's golden retriever dog with knife

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police told Channel 2 Action News no one will be charged after someone killed a family's dog. The man who pulled a knife on the pet said he felt threatened.
Channel 2’s Matt Johnson talked to the Henry County Animal Control, which said it’s been taking calls all day since a social media post started spreading online.
But animal control officials said their hands are tied since the dog was off its leash, no matter if the family said their golden retriever has never hurt anyone.
Nala, the family dog, had just given birth to puppies three weeks ago and now won’t be around to take care for them.
