0 12-year-old killed in wrong-way crash on highway

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the identity of a young girl who was killed in a wrong-way crash in Hampton on Sunday morning.

Officials with the Henry County Police Department confirmed 12-year-old Jacie Webb of Griffin died in the crash that involved three cars on Highway 19/41.

Police said a white Ford F-150 that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided with a red Mitsubishi Galant and a black Chevy Suburban at around 7:35 a.m.

All three drivers and four passengers in the Suburban were rushed to a hospital. Webb, who was a passenger in the Suburban, was later pronounced dead.

Webb was in the car with her mom, younger brother and two sisters. The family was on their way home from dropping off Webb’s dad at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

Now, an entire community is now pitching in to help the Webb family.

Organizers are putting together a June 29 baseball tournament in Webb's memory, and if the outpouring of support in comments on the tournament's Facebook page are any indication, the ball fields in Tyus Park are going to be packed.

“She was like my own daughter,” Karen Davis said. “She was the most precious thing you ever you met in your life.”

“This family, if you meet them, they touch your life in a magnificent way,” family friend Megan Dorrough said.

Dorrough and Davis, within hours of the crash, began organizing the baseball tournament that will be held in Griffin.

“Because the heart of the family is baseball. The heart of the family is sports, and what better way to do it than with what they love?” Dorrough said. “I wish I could do more, I honestly do. I hope that this day brings so much relief to them for what they’re going to miss out on now.”

Dorrough said the community quickly answered the call with businesses promising to donate food and drinks, as friends and neighbors offered their time and financial support.

“When the community comes together to honor your child, it truly shows you how much of an impact that your child has made,” said Amber Shoemake, who founded the Leland Shoemake Foundation after her own son’s death.

“We know the days that they’re in and the days that have yet to come, so we just want to be here to help them in any way that we possibly can,” Shoemake said.

“This family is most deserving family I’ve ever met in my life. Just whatever we can do to pull together for them is what we need to do,” Davis said.

Police are still sorting out whether the wrong-way driver was drunk at the time. No charges have been filed so far.

A GoFundMe has also been created to help Webb's family.

