This mother reported her 11-year-old son missing -- now she's behind bars

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police have charged the mother of an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing over the weekend.
Davion Prowse disappeared fromhis Smyrna home early Saturday morning. His mother, Jessica Prowse, told police that he left after an argument with his parents, but police say there was a lot more to it.
Officers say Jessica Prowse was abusing her son and he left the house to get away from her. He was later found safe.
The details revealed in a newly unsealed warrant, and why a neighbor is defending the mother, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
The search on Saturday included several agencies, including the FBI.
Jessica Prowse is facing one count of cruelty to children in the first degree and one count of making false statements to police.
