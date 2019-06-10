State Supreme Court rules against Ryan Duke; Tara Grinstead trial could continue

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled against the man accused of killing a south Georgia beauty queen and teacher.
Ryan Duke’s lawyers argued they were unconstitutionally denied funds for experts they need to testify on Duke’s behalf. A judge put the trial on hold as justices debated the argument.
On Monday morning, the court refused to hear another round of arguments on whether the state should pay for Duke's expert witnesses and investigator.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas said the trial is back on, unless the local judge approves another appeal to the Supreme Court.
Tara Grinstead was reported missing in October 2005 when she failed to show up to teach history at Irwin County High School, and her disappearance made national headlines. No arrests were made until February 2017, when two former friends were linked to Grinstead’s death: Duke and Bo Dukes.
Dukes was recently convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for concealing Grinstead’s death. He and Duke two allegedly disposed of Grinstead’s body by burning it in a pecan farm.
