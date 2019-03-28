0 Will state Supreme Court halt Tara Grinstead murder trial?

Lawyers for a man charged with killing a South Georgia beauty queen are asking the Georgia Supreme Court to delay his trial in the 14-year-old case.

The murder trial in the case of Tara Grinstead is set to begin Monday. But in an emergency motion filed Tuesday, Ryan Alexander Duke’s lawyers said they have been wrongly denied funding for expert witnesses needed to properly defend him.

A Superior Court judge plans to hold a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to review motions ahead of the scheduled Monday trial.

We have a reporter and photographer going to what could be the final hearing ahead of Monday's schedule trial, for updates throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.

Grinstead was reported missing in October 2005 when she failed to show up to teach history at Irwin County High School. Her disappearance made national headlines, but investigators said they had little to go on.

No arrests were made until February 2017, when two former friends with similar names were linked to Grinstead’s death: Ryan Duke and Bo Dukes.

Dukes was recently convicted at trial of making false statements, hindering the apprehension of a criminal and concealing a death. Duke is charged with her murder.

The two allegedly disposed of Grinstead’s body by burning it at a pecan farm.

Ryan Duke is set to go to trial Monday on charges he killed Grinstead, and then had Dukes, a friend, help him move and burn the body.

The two sides are fighting over who should pay for expert witnesses and an investigator for the defense case. Duke fired a public defender and hired three Atlanta lawyers who are working for free.

The defense has asked the state Supreme Court to settle the argument.

“Just because they chose to be represented by a pro bono lawyer, a volunteer lawyer, shouldn't mean they don't have access to the basic things they need in a case,” lawyer Evan Gibbs said.

“He had those resources and chose to abandon them. That’s his choice,” District Attorney Paul Bowden said.

If the Supreme Court accepts the emergency plea, it could delay any trial for months.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution contributed to this report.

