DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A member of Arabia Mountain High School's dance team has died after collapsing on the track during a summer workout Monday.
Hank Purefoy told Channel 2 Action News that his daughter, Elyse Purefoy, a rising senior at the Dekalb County high school, was a member of the school's dance team and was participating in summer training when she passed out while running on the school's track. First responders rushed the 17-year-old to Dekalb Medical Center, where doctors pronounced her dead.
When reached by phone, Elyse's father told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that authorities are still investigating the cause/manner of her death. He also confirmed that she completed a sports physical before participating in the training.
In a statement to WSB-TV, the Dekalb County School District emailed the following statement:
“The entire DeKalb County School District community, and especially the Arabia Mountain High School family, mourns the passing of a member of the school’s dance team. Our hearts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”
We’re working to learn more about Elyse and what led to her death, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
