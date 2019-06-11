  • ‘Armed and dangerous' man wanted for DeKalb killing

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - There is a reward being offered to help find a man accused in a deadly shooting in DeKalb County. 

    Police say Lamour Lowe shot and killed a man on June 1. 

    Lowe is considered armed and dangerous. 

    WATCH Channel 2 Action News This Morning for more details on the search for the suspect

    Anyone who may know where Lowe is asked to police or Crime Stroppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

    People do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a cash reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories