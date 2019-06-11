‘Armed and dangerous' man wanted for DeKalb killing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - There is a reward being offered to help find a man accused in a deadly shooting in DeKalb County.
Police say Lamour Lowe shot and killed a man on June 1.
Lowe is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who may know where Lowe is asked to police or Crime Stroppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
People do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a cash reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
