Family held captive in nail salon; employee accused of grabbing child, locking them in

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A mother says she was held captive with her children inside a Buford nail salon. Now, an employee there is facing felony charges.

The mother told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that there was a disagreement over the bill.

She says she had some questions about an extra $20, and before she knew it her son was being grabbed and the door was locked.

“I don’t understand how somebody just touches somebody’s kid or just locks somebody in a business,” said the mother, Selena Stevenson.

Police said they had to get involved and told the employee that it’s not OK to lock people inside against their will.

Video Stevenson shot on her phone shows officers arresting an employee at Modern Nail Bar on Buford Drive.

As she gathered her kids to go, she says 41-year-old Nancy Nguyen grabbed her 8-year-old son by the door.

“She grabs him by, I can say by his left arm from the back and kind of pulled him back into the shop and locked the door,” Stevenson said.

Locked inside the store with her scared son and daughter, and with other customers, the mother called 911.

Police reviewed the video and charged Nguyen with felony false imprisonment.

