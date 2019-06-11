Police: Man tried twice to kidnap little boy inside metro Atlanta Walmart

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say this man tried to kidnap a 9-year-old boy inside a Walmart in Cobb County.
According to the Marietta Police Department, 51-year-old Michael Beltran tried to kidnap the boy at Walmart on Cobb Parkway South on Monday.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News Beltran told the boy his mom left, and he needed to go with him. He then grabbed the child by the arm, but the kid was able to run away.
