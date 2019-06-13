Woman fights off criminal who tried to steal her purse

We're speaking to a woman who was clearly determined to stop a would-be thief.
From stealing her purse, video shows her chase the criminal in circles at a gas station during an attempted slider crime. Her co-worker reached out to Channel 2 Action News after seeing our story Tuesday night about another slider crime. She wants to help raise awareness.
"I think it was more adrenaline than anything. It was just immediate reaction, so I don't think I was really even thinking about what was going on, so I know it was dangerous. You probably shouldn't do that," she told Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman.
How she stopped the criminals from getting away with her wallet and how to make sure this doesn't happen to you, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}