Fast-food robbing crew arrested after wild chase on interstate, police say

ATLANTA - While most of you were sleeping, a crime-spree and high-speed chase ended with two men running across a busy interstate.
It all started when police said the men pulled a gun on a worker at a Krystal’s drive-thru in Buckhead late Thursday night.
Officers spotted the suspects' car after a clerk working at the drive-thru said they snatched the cash drawer. The men led officers on a chase down Interstate 85 to 10th Street in midtown Atlanta, where the Georgia State Patrol performed a PIT maneuver.
The two suspects then ran across the interstate but they were eventually arrested.
We're learning about the string of other robberies that police say these men are connected to, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
