Multiple car fires at 2 separate locations in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Fire officials said they're looking into multiple car fires early Friday morning in DeKalb County.
Channel 2 Action News talked to DeKalb County Fire Captain Dion Bentley who said four to five cars were found on fire along South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.
Bentley said there is another location on Glenwood Road.
Captain Bentley said it's too early to determine if these two scenes are connected.
We have a reporter and photographer heading to the scene to get more information -- Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning
