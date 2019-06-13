Road rage leads to teen being attacked, dragged down busy road, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County teen is walking us through the terrifying moments when he says a fit of road rage led to him being dragged down the road while hanging out of a car. The whole thing was caught on dash cam video.
The situation unfolded along busy Highway 316. The teen, who asked not to be identified, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas that a driver bumped his truck and then blocked road.
Before he knew what was going on, the teen said the man came up and attacked him.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 AT 5: The teen walks us through what happened and how he ended up being dragged down the busy road while hanging out of a car window.
