  • Road rage leads to teen being attacked, dragged down busy road, police say

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County teen is walking us through the terrifying moments when he says a fit of road rage led to him being dragged down the road while hanging out of a car. The whole thing was caught on dash cam video.

    The situation unfolded along busy Highway 316. The teen, who asked not to be identified, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas that a driver bumped his truck and then blocked road.

    Before he knew what was going on, the teen said the man came up and attacked him.

