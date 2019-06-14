Prostitution bust: 3 arrested in raids at local massage parlors

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News was there Friday as several people were arrested on prostitution-related charges in Newton County.
Investigators said they raided two spas -- Lucky 7 and Covington Spa -- because they weren’t operating as legitimate massage parlors.
Channel 2’s Christian Jennings talked with a man who works next to one of the businesses. He said he’s never seen a woman go in for a massage and he’s suspected illegal activity for years.
“It’s about time,” he said.
