Passenger: I thought man playing flute in airport was André 3000 ... and then it WAS André 3000

ATLANTA - Imagine walking through the airport and hearing someone playing the flute. Random enough yet?
Well, now add Atlanta icon André 3000 to the mix.
Antonia Cereijido, who is a radio producer for NPR's Latino USA, according to her Twitter bio, was walking through what appears to be Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday when she saw a man playing the flute.
Cereijido tweeted she was "losing her mind" because she thought the man playing the flute for 40 minutes was Outkast's André 3000.
Turns out she wasn't wrong -- it was actually him. In fact, the musician took a selfie with Cereijido after her discovery.
I saw a man walking around my terminal playing a flute for 40min and was losing my mind because I thought it was André 3000. And then it WAS André 3000!!! 😍😍😍😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tqQ4C8HBh1— Antonia Cereijido (@antoniacere) June 14, 2019
The post quickly went viral, and Twitter users couldn't contain their excitement.
Omg Antonia!! This flute detail! I love him lol.— Sylvia (@SylviaObell) June 14, 2019
The goat 🐐— DeMario Jackson (@demariojackson_) June 14, 2019
Andre 3000 playing the flute in a public airport terminal is pretty much the only reason I still have hope for the human race.— Chasing Amy (@AimingRightAtU) June 14, 2019
DOPE!!!— David Futernick (@davidfuternick) June 14, 2019
Lol playing a flute in the airport is peak André 3K— ˗ˏˋ latasha james ˎˊ˗ (@ajourneyeast) June 14, 2019
