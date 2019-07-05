WIMBLEDON, England - Cori "Coco" Gauff is having an awesome week at Wimbledon, advancing to the fourth round Friday afternoon.
The 15-year-old phenom, who was born in Atlanta, defeated five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams on Monday.
Wednesday, Gauff advanced to the third round of the tournament in London with a sweep over Magdalena Rybarikov, of Slovakia.
Gauff won both of those matches in straight sets and she became the youngest woman to reach the third round since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.
We will have highlights of the match LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
On Friday, she secured her spot in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon after defeating 28-year-old Polona Hercog.
WHAT. A. COMEBACK! 👏— ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2019
15-year-old @CocoGauff out-duels Polona Hercog in an epic three set match to advance to the Fourth Round at @Wimbledon. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/YaHiJX8Jo3
As a girl growing up in Atlanta and Florida, Gauff grew up looking up to Williams and her sister Serena Williams. Now, she's inspiring the next generation of young tennis players, including those here in Atlanta.
Gauff will play Simona Halep, of Romania, in the fourth round of Wimbledon Sunday. Halep was ranked No. 1 earlier this year and is currently seventh in the world.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}