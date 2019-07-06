NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members say the girlfriend of a man accused of hitting and killing a man with special needs is still with him and may be in danger.
Police say Joshua Anderson mowed down Kevin Marshall, 20, after an argument on the Fourth of July.
Witnesses said Anderson chased after Marshall in his truck as Marshall walked home in Newton County and ran him over.
Marshall died at the scene. Anderson sped away, police said.
Now, family members say Kendra Browning, Anderson's girlfriend, is missing.
Family members told Channel 2 Action News that they are worried about her safety.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police: Woman missing after boyfriend accused of killing man with special needs
- Explosion levels Florida shopping plaza, injures at least 20
- Family making funeral plans for relative shocked when he shows up at barbecue
Deputies said Browning left with Anderson willingly and they don't have a reason to think she is in trouble.
But family members said Browning didn't know about the alleged hit-and-run at the time and are worried she could be in danger.
Police said Friday that Anderson is considered to be armed and dangerous.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on where Anderson and Browning may be to contact them.
He had special needs. His mother says he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Now he is dead after deputies say a man hit him and drove away. What witnesses say happened right before that. That’s coming up at 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/gx9JvfkPMV— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) July 5, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}