Driver hits, kills 20-year-old man with mental challenges on July 4th, police say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a driver they say intentionally ran over and killed a young man with mental challenges on the Fourth of July.
The accident happened in Newton County Thursday. Witnesses said a man got in a fight with Kevin Marshall, 20. Marshall's mother said he has ADHD and the mind of a 13-year-old. Marshall died at the scene.
Channel 2's Tom Jones talked Marshall's heartbroken mother.
We're learning more details about the potential suspect and what led up to the confrontation, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}