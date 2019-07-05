  • Driver hits, kills 20-year-old man with mental challenges on July 4th, police say

    By: Tom Jones

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a driver they say intentionally ran over and killed a young man with mental challenges on the Fourth of July. 

    The accident happened in Newton County Thursday. Witnesses said a man got in a fight with Kevin Marshall, 20. Marshall's mother said he has ADHD and the mind of a 13-year-old. Marshall died at the scene. 

