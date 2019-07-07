FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - Police say seven people were killed in a multi-car accident on I-85 in Franklin County Saturday.
The Georgia State Patrol said a Ford Excursion was traveling north near mile marker 160 when it crossed the median into the southbound lanes around 1:45 p.m.
The Excursion then struck a Chevrolet van heading the opposite direction, causing a chain-reaction crash in the interstate’s southbound lanes, the GSP said.
Three people were confirmed dead in the Excursion. Three more people in that car were taken to the hospital. One of those people is in critical condition.
All four people in the Chevrolet were killed.
No one was hurt in the Ford van.
Authorities have not released the names or ages of anyone involved, and the GSP’s collision reconstruction team is investigating the wreck.
