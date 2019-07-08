Law enforcement agencies share condolences after Hall County deputy's death

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The tragic death of a Hall County deputy is making ripples across the country. The deputy was shot and killed Sunday night.
Here are some condolences shared by law enforcement agencies across the country:
Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of the Hall County First Responders and the families of the deceased hero. Stay safe as you continue the investigation.— New Kent Sheriff (@NewKentSheriffs) July 8, 2019
Sending our deepest condolences and prayers 🥺— Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) July 8, 2019
@HallCountySO Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers at Hall County Sheriffs Office who lost one of their deputies last night. 🙏🏻— Warner Robins Police (@WarnerRobinsPD) July 8, 2019
