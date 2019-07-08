Daughter of singer Rick James' house party brings thousands, angers neighbors

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News thousands showed up at a house party and when they called police for help, they got nothing.
The party happened on Dogwood Road in Snellville. Channel 2's Sophia Choi went to the property on Monday. It's hidden from the road by a long driveway between two churches and a school nearby.
Residents say the new owner is the daughter of singer Rick James.
According to Gwinnett County police, eight people called the department to complain.
"We called the police and told them there were people walking through the neighborhood with open containers of alcohol and with drugs. And they told us they could not do anything about that. They said we have to see it," said resident Amy Baker.
