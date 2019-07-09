  • Teens charged in deputy's murder to face judge today

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Teenagers accused in the shooting death of a Hall County deputy will face a judge Tuesday.

    Hector Garcia-Solis, Brayan Omar Cruz, London Clements and Eric Edgardo Velazquez are all facing murder charges after 28-year-old Deputy Nicolas Dixon was killed in the line of duty Sunday night. 

    Dixon was attempting to stop a stolen car in the area of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Highland Avenue when he was shot, officials said.

    Garcia-Solis, who's believed to be the shooter, was hit during the exchange of gunfire and was taken to a hospital.

    Cruz, Clements and Velazquez, all 17, are expected in court later Tuesday afternoon.

