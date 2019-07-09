Teens charged in deputy's murder to face judge today

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Teenagers accused in the shooting death of a Hall County deputy will face a judge Tuesday.
Hector Garcia-Solis, Brayan Omar Cruz, London Clements and Eric Edgardo Velazquez are all facing murder charges after 28-year-old Deputy Nicolas Dixon was killed in the line of duty Sunday night.
Dixon was attempting to stop a stolen car in the area of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Highland Avenue when he was shot, officials said.
LIVE ON CHANNEL 2 AT NOON: We're at the courthouse as family and friends of the deputy and the suspects are expected to attend.
Garcia-Solis, who's believed to be the shooter, was hit during the exchange of gunfire and was taken to a hospital.
Cruz, Clements and Velazquez, all 17, are expected in court later Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED STORIES:
We just got to the Hall Co Courthouse downtown Gainesville where 3 teenage boys are facing a judge for allegedly killing Deputy Nicholas Blaine Dixon Sunday night. I’m working on getting their mugshots now, since they’re being charged as adults. Ch2 at Noon pic.twitter.com/vX3XIH65zM— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) July 9, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}