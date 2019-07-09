0 Fallen Hall County deputy remembered as 'best dad there was'

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - He was the quintessential family man. That’s how friends and loved ones are remembering Hall County Deputy Nicholas Blane Dixon, 28, who was killed in the line of duty late Sunday night.

Dixon was attempting to stop a stolen car when he was shot by one of four suspects in the area of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Highland Avenue between 11 and 11:15 p.m., investigators said.

Dixon, who went by his middle name, had been with the department for three years.

“It was his dream (to become a police officer),” his wife, Stephanie Dixon, told our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Dixon’s cousin, Chris Cannon, said the deputy loved being in law enforcement.

“You know when you’re passionate about something and you work it into every conversation? That was Blane,” Cannon said. “You could be talking about coconuts and he’d turn it into something about his job. He loved what he did.”

Stephanie Dixon said the only thing her husband loved more than his job was being a father.

“He was the best dad there was,” she said.

The couple have two children, a 9-year-old son and a 4-month-old son.

Visitation will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Dixon’s funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Free Chapel Worship Center, followed by his internment at Memorial Park Cemetery.

