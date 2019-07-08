Neighbors describe shootout outside homes that killed deputy

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Hall County deputy was killed during a shootout in a Gainesville neighborhood Sunday night, and Channel 2 Action News spoke with neighbors who witnessed the gunfire.
Deputy Nicolas Dixon, 28, was attempting to stop a stolen car when he was shot by a teen suspect in the area of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Highland Avenue between 11 and 11:15 p.m.
Four 17-year-old suspects were identified Monday evening: Hector Garcia-Solis, Brayan Omar Cruz, London Clements and Eric Edgardo Velazque. Garcia, who's believed to be the shooter, was hit during the exchange of gunfire and was taken to a medical center for treatment.
Families on Highland Avenue said they hit the floor when they heard the gunfight.
Rogelio Sesmas said he and his teenage daughter had to think quickly to dodge the bullets
“So I go down on the floor,” Sesmas said.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes counted six bullets that went through the side of his home. One of the bullets went right through the kitchen.
Sesmas said he initially thought the gunshots were fireworks, but when he heard the glass on his front door shatter, he knew they were bullets.
"The glass is broke, its broken," Sesmas said, who said the bullets were flying everywhere.
“I see a lot of police come, 'Oh my God, what happened?' And after that, I hear, 'Bang, bang, bang, bang!'”
With all the bullets that flew around, neighbors said they are relieved that no one else was hurt.
