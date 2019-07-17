  • Board fires DJJ commissioner after he offered resignation, officials say

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that the commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice has been fired. 

    Officials confirmed to Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher that Commissioner Avery Niles had turned in his resignation to the DJJ board Wednesday morning, but the board voted to terminate him instead. 

    Niles was appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal to head DJJ in 2012. Gov. Brian Kemp will have to approve the firing.

    Kemp’s office told Channel 2 Action News that the governor will release a statement later today.

