Man's body found in car at DeKalb gas station, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating the death of a man found in his car at a gas station.
The body was found at the BP station at 3860 Panola Road Wednesday morning.
Police tell Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach there was no sign of any gunshots or injury, but they are treating it as a homicide while they wait for an autopsy.
DeKalb Police working death of man in his car right outside gas station on Panola Rd. No sign of obvious injury. Treating it as a homicide while wait for autopsy confirms how he died pic.twitter.com/tF7mIuASGj— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) July 17, 2019
