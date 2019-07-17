  • Man's body found in car at DeKalb gas station, police say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating the death of a man found in his car at a gas station.

    The body was found at the BP station at 3860 Panola Road Wednesday morning. 

    Police tell Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach there was no sign of any gunshots or injury, but they are treating it as a homicide while they wait for an autopsy. 

