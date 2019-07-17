Pedestrian hit, killed on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A pedestrian has been hit on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.
Triple Team Traffic first told you about this on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Sandy Springs: Pedestrian Struck: Roswell Rd. at Dalrymple Rd. Road is Blocked. Use GA-400 to Avoid. @SandySpringsGA ://www.wsbradio.com/traffic #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/pZIoDfQZdz— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 17, 2019
Sandy Springs tweeted that the crash was deadly.
Roswell road at Trowbridge road is shut down due to a traffic fatality. Use Spaulding Drive or GA 400 to route around the area.— Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) July 17, 2019
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene to learn more information for LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
