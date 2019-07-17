  • Pedestrian hit, killed on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs

    By: Kristen Holloway

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A pedestrian has been hit on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

    Triple Team Traffic first told you about this on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Sandy Springs tweeted that the crash was deadly. 

     

    We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene to learn more information for LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories