Van carrying adults with special needs crashes into tractor-trailer; 2 dead

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A transport van carrying adults with special needs crashed into a tractor-truck Monday afternoon, and now we know the identities of the van's driver and a passenger who were killed.
The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Aquilla Walker, the van's driver, and 25-year-old Cyprian Sanders, who was a passenger.
The crash happened along Royal South Parkway in Union City.
Six other passengers in the van were injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Jerome David, was also injured and taken to Atlanta Medical Center South.
“We want to know what happened,” said a parent of one of the crash victims.
We're speaking with loved ones who say they've gotten little information about the crash, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
