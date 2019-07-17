  • Van carrying adults with special needs crashes into tractor-trailer; 2 dead

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A transport van carrying adults with special needs crashed into a tractor-truck Monday afternoon, and now we know the identities of the van's driver and a passenger who were killed.

    The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Aquilla Walker, the van's driver, and 25-year-old Cyprian Sanders, who was a passenger.

    The crash happened along Royal South Parkway in Union City.

    Six other passengers in the van were injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Jerome David, was also injured and taken to Atlanta Medical Center South. 

    “We want to know what happened,” said a parent of one of the crash victims. 

