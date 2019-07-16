  • Father wants to know if daughter's death is connected to closed Atlanta hotel

    By: Tom Jones

    ATLANTA - A father wants to know if his daughter's death could be connected to recent illnesses reported by guests at a metro Atlanta hotel. 

    Al Garrett tells Channel 2's Tom Jones his daughter Cameo Garrett died after she attended a sorority conference at the Sheraton Atlanta. 

    Garrett said his daughter told her friends she felt ill. He and a friend later found her dead at her home. 

    The Sheraton Atlanta is currently closed as the health department investigates five confirmed cases of Legionnaire's disease, a severe form of pneumonia. 

    Members of Garrett's sorority say several of their members reported feeling ill after attending the conference. 

    The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death for Garrett. 

