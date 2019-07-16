Father wants to know if daughter's death is connected to closed Atlanta hotel

ATLANTA - A father wants to know if his daughter's death could be connected to recent illnesses reported by guests at a metro Atlanta hotel.
Al Garrett tells Channel 2's Tom Jones his daughter Cameo Garrett died after she attended a sorority conference at the Sheraton Atlanta.
Garrett said his daughter told her friends she felt ill. He and a friend later found her dead at her home.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS AT 6: Hear the father's plea for an further investigation into his daughter's death.
She was vibrant, healthy and happy. Then she attended her sorority’s conference at an Atlanta hotel. The same hotel with confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s Disease. Now she is dead. The questions her father wants answered. Tonight at 6. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/ubG2uKuYPe— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) July 16, 2019
The Sheraton Atlanta is currently closed as the health department investigates five confirmed cases of Legionnaire's disease, a severe form of pneumonia.
Members of Garrett's sorority say several of their members reported feeling ill after attending the conference.
The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death for Garrett.
