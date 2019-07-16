5 confirmed cases of Legionella in people who stayed at downtown hotel

ATLANTA - More hotel guests in downtown Atlanta had to find a new place to stay Tuesday because the Sheraton Hotel on Courtland Street is shut down "until further notice" after guests got sick with Legionnaires' disease.
[READ MORE: Downtown Atlanta hotel closed after 3 cases of Legionnaires' disease]
The Georgia Department of Health is now investigating five confirmed cases of the disease that may have come from the hotel.
We're asking health officials about how long testing could take, on the Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Channel 2’s Nicole Carr ran into a couple about to check in when they learned about what was going on.
TRENDING STORIES:
- College student badly injured in hit-and-run after leaving Buckhead bar
- GBI: Armed man shot, killed in SWAT situation; woman found dead inside garage
- Authorities rescue 3 children locked in back of U-Haul
"What was going through your head when you heard Legionnaires' disease?" Carr asked Tom Woodcock and Heather Hellman, of St. Louis.
“Get me out of here," Hellman said.
"How fast can you get me another hotel?" Woodcock said.
[READ MORE: What is Legionnaires' disease? FAQs about the severe form of pneumonia]
Other surrounding hotels are finding rooms for the Sheraton guests.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}