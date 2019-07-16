20-year-old student critically injured in Buckhead hit-and-run

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a driver who hit a 20-year-old University of West Georgia student in Buckhead Sunday and drove away.
Friends said Ashia Pace is still in the ICU at Grady Hospital with fractures to her skull and other injuries.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway talked to Chelzie Palmer, who was with Pace the night of the accident. Palmer said she and Pace were walking to their car from the Hole in the Wall bar when a car sped through the crosswalk and hit Pace.
We're learning more from police about the search for the driver, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
