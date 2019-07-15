19-year-old woman shot after inviting man over to rob him, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a teenager is in the hospital after being shot in the head while trying to rob someone.
According to Clayton County police, it happened in the 100 block of Chase Drive in Riverdale.
Police said a 19-year-old invited a man to her home and tried to rob him with the help of three others.
We’ll take you through how the victim fought back, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The woman has been identified as Sijeria Parks.
