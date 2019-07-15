  • Officials worried about high number of deaths on Lake Lanier so far this year

    By: Berndt Petersen

    DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials along Lake Lanier tell Channel 2 Action News that they are very concerned about the number of accidents and deaths that have happened on the lake so far this year. 

    In total, nine people have died in boating incidents at the lake this year. Officials say that number is much higher than usual for this time of year and worry that the trend will continue. 

    The factors officials say is behind the high number of deaths and what can be done to help prevent more from happening, TODAY AT 5.

