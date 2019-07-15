'Don't transfer me:' Woman had 911 problems as road rage driver followed her

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman says she had a frightening experience when a road rage driver pointed a gun at her and tried to pull her over.
Tarryn Sampson tells Channel 2's Tom Jones she was driving down South Cobb Drive Saturday afternoon and wanted to merge into a lane to get on Interstate 285.
As she tried to merge, Sampson said a man who had been driving erratically rolled down his window and flashed a gun at her.
Sampson called 911 as the driver followed her down the interstate, but she says operators weren't helpful.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS AT 6: She explains the problems she was having with 3 different 911 departments.
She couldn’t believe it when an irate driver pointed a gun at her and followed her. She was even more shocked when she says 911 operators from 3 different jurisdictions couldn’t help her. The story at 5. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/3mKKxEoJSQ— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) July 15, 2019
