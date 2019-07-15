  • 'Don't transfer me:' Woman had 911 problems as road rage driver followed her

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman says she had a frightening experience when a road rage driver pointed a gun at her and tried to pull her over.

    Tarryn Sampson tells Channel 2's Tom Jones she was driving down South Cobb Drive Saturday afternoon and wanted to merge into a lane to get on Interstate 285. 

    As she tried to merge, Sampson said a man who had been driving erratically rolled down his window and flashed a gun at her. 

    Sampson called 911 as the driver followed her down the interstate, but she says operators weren't helpful.

