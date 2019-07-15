Downtown Atlanta hotel closed after 3 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Health is investigating three confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease from a downtown Atlanta hotel.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the Sheraton Hotel has been closed until further notice.
A number of guests complained about lung problems after a convention a couple of weeks ago.
"It's concerning. No one wants to go on vacation and come back sick," said Marilyn Wilson, who made her reservations at the hotel months ago for her family reunion.
Legionnaires' disease is a type of lung infection that is caused by bacteria that live in warm water. You get it by breathing in affected water droplets and there are many ways to be exposed.
The @sheratonhotels in downtown Atlanta is shutting down and relocating guests after 3 cases of legionnaires disease were reported by guests who stayed in the hotel a couple of weeks ago, they say guest safety is their top priority @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/bmCqEunrb1— Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) July 15, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
- 19-year-old woman shot after inviting man over to rob him, police say
- 2 dead, dozens hurt after pendulum ride breaks at India amusement park
- Protesters gather in response to planned ICE raids in Atlanta
Channel 2 anchor Lori Wilson spoke to state epidemiologist Cherie Drenzek to ask about the state investigation.
“Showerheads, hot tubs, perhaps even some outbreaks in the past have been associated with decorative fountains,” Drenzek said.
The state is working with the Fulton County Board of Health, the hotel and environmental specialists.
“They have a beautiful swimming pool and it's shut down right now. They say they're working on the filtration system. Maybe they haven't made the linkage,” Drenzek said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}