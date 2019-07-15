Atlanta communities bracing for possible ICE raids; protests planned in response

ATLANTA - Protesters will rally against planned immigration raids in Atlanta. Those could begin at any time.
President Trump gave the go-ahead for the sweeps to begin in 9 cities. He said the raids will target suspected criminals first.
The raids were supposed to start Sunday, but Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach checked reports from around the country and here in metro Atlanta, and nothing has happened, at least not yet.
[Immigrants skipped church, shopping Sunday amid deportation raid fears]
But as we enter the work week, many in immigrant communities still fear what could happen today.
