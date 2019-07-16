  • GBI investigating shooting involving officer in Newton County

    Updated:

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened in Newton County Monday night. 

    The Porterdale Police Department and Newton County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance. 

    According to the GBI, the shooting is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting. 

    We're working to learn details of the shooting -- Stay with Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories