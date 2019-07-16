GBI investigating shooting involving officer in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened in Newton County Monday night.
The Porterdale Police Department and Newton County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance.
According to the GBI, the shooting is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.
We're working to learn details of the shooting -- Stay with Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story
GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting at the request of Porterdale PD and Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Public Affairs will issue a press release with details at the appropriate time.— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) July 16, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}